Woman, 21, pleads guilty to manslaughter in Folsom DUI crash that killed passenger

A 21-year-old Citrus Heights woman has pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter five months after she was arrested on suspicion of DUI in a Folsom solo-vehicle crash that killed the front passenger of the SUV she was driving.

Alexis Little entered a guilty plea, to the charge of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, last Friday in Sacramento County Superior Court, court records show.

Folsom police identified Little as the driver in an early-morning collision April 9 on southbound East Bidwell Street, in front of Folsom Lake College. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the passenger who died as Joshua Lowery, 28, of Cameron Park.

Little, who was arrested after the crash on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, was driving a Subaru Forester at about 2 a.m. when the SUV hit a light pole and overturned, police said in a news release at the time. The vehicle was exceeding the speed limit, according to witness reports.

A passenger in the back seat called 911 and reported that they believed another passenger in the vehicle was dead, Folsom police said at the time. Lowery was pronounced dead at the scene by Folsom Fire Department personnel.

Little and the vehicle’s three surviving occupants were all hospitalized with moderate injuries.

Little is scheduled for judgment and sentencing Nov. 1. Gross vehicular manslaughter is punishable by prison sentences of four, six or 10 years in California, for those without related prior convictions.

