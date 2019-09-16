Placer County woman arrested for allegedly selling fake concert tickets on Craigslist

See the arrest of alleged Craigslist concert ticket scammer in Placer County Placer County investigators arrested Dutch Flat resident Carly Miles, 23, for allegedly selling fraudulent concert tickets on Craigslist for $1,800. Detectives arrested Miles on suspicion of theft by false pretenses and conspiracy to commit a felony. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Placer County investigators arrested Dutch Flat resident Carly Miles, 23, for allegedly selling fraudulent concert tickets on Craigslist for $1,800. Detectives arrested Miles on suspicion of theft by false pretenses and conspiracy to commit a felony.

A Dutch Flat woman was arrested last week for allegedly selling fake concert tickets to a Southern California man on Craigslist, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Carly Miles, 23, was arrested Friday by Placer County Sheriff’s deputies on suspicion of theft by false pretenses and conspiracy to commit a felony, the Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

Events leading to the arrest unfolded last month when a Los Angeles resident found concert tickets for sale on Craigslist for $1,800, but was “skeptical of the sale,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man asked the seller to send a photo of her with her driver’s license and the receipt for the tickets. Miles sent the photos, and the man “was satisfied with the pictures he received,” and transferred the money. Miles allegedly sent him the fraudulent tickets.

Upon receiving them, he noticed markings on the tickets’ QR code, making them them unusable, the Sheriff’s Office said. The man then contacted the Placer County Sheriff’s Office to report the crime because the photo of Miles’ drivers license showed an address in Dutch Flat, a small community northeast of Auburn.

“Property crime detectives investigated the crime and conducted surveillance at Miles’ residence in Dutch Flat,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Miles was arrested and “the investigation is still ongoing as detectives believe there may be another individual involved,” according to the department’s social media post.

“Buyers should always be wary of online transactions and take precautions to protect themselves,” the sheriff’s office said.