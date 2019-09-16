2 pedestrians killed in separate hit-and-run crashes on Highway 99, Florin Road, CHP says

Two pedestrians were killed in separate hit-and-run collisions in south Sacramento County over the weekend, the California Highway Patrol said.

A female pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle about 7:50 p.m. Saturday on Florin Road just east of Highway 99, the CHP South Sacramento office said in a news release. Less than 12 hours later, just after 6 a.m. Sunday, a male pedestrian was struck by a different unknown vehicle on southbound Highway 99 near Grantline Road.

The victims were each pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel. Their identities will be released by the coroner’s office pending notification of the families.

Anyone with information about either incident or either vehicle involved in the crashes is urged to contact the CHP South Sacramento office at 916-681-2300 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be left anonymously using the free P3 Tips smartphone app.

