High-speed chase ends in Yuba City after suspect rams police cars across Sacramento area

A police chase through multiple jurisdictions ended in an officer-involved shooting and a suspect in custody Monday on Highway 99 in Yuba City, authorities said.

A hit-and-run suspect led officers on a wild pursuit and rammed multiple law enforcement vehicles during a chase lasting more than an hour on Monday, authorities said. The suspect was then taken into custody in Yuba City after an officer-involved shooting.

Roseville police originally responded to a hit-and-run call just after 10 a.m. in the area of Sunrise Avenue and began a search, according to a news release by the Roseville Police Department. The suspect fled from an attempted stop and a pursuit began.

“Due to the suspect’s erratic driving, the pursuit was called off, however shortly thereafter, the suspect rammed a Roseville Police Department vehicle and the pursuit continued,” Roseville police spokesman Rob Baquera said in an emailed statement.

The pursuit lasted more than an hour and the suspect traveled at speeds over 100 mph, Baquera said. The suspect rammed “multiple police vehicles” during the “duration of the incident,” according to Baquera, with officers responding from the Roseville, Sacramento and Yuba City police departments as well as the California Highway Patrol.

The pursuit ended on Highway 99 in Yuba City in the area of Bridge Street and Hunn Road, a stretch that Caltrans said in a tweet was closed due to “police activity” indefinitely as of 12:30 p.m.

“The suspect sustained injuries while being taken into custody” in Yuba City “and will be treated at a nearby hospital,” Baquera said.

The CHP Yuba-Sutter office said the intersections of Highway 99 at Franklin Road, Bridge Street and Richard Road will be shut down as law enforcement investigate “an officer involved shooting involving a stolen vehicle.”

The extent and nature of the suspect’s injuries was not immediately known. No officers were injured during the incident, Baquera said.

No other details were immediately available.