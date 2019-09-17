Inmate apprehended in Vallejo 3 days after walking away from Mendocino conservation camp

Jonathan Washington.

A minimum-security inmate who walked away from a Mendocino County conservation camp was apprehended three days later more than 150 miles in Vallejo, authorities said.

Jonathan Washington was taken into custody by special agents with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation just after 5:30 p.m. Monday, CDCR said Tuesday in a news release.

Washington had walked away from California Correctional Center’s Chamberlain Creek Conservation Camp on Friday, according to the news release.

Washington was received by CDCR on Dec. 28, serving a term of 3 years, 8 months for convictions of corporal injury and vandalism out of Kings County.

Washington will be taken to the California Correctional Center, a minimum-security state prison in Susanville, and will be ineligible for housing at a conservation camp, the news release said.