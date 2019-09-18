Fatal two-car traffic accident in southeast Sacramento County shuts down highway

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A two-car collision that killed one person shut down roads in rural southeast Sacramento County near the intersection of Twin Cities and Clay Station roads.

The crash was reported by California Highway Patrol just before 2 p.m., in which one car was blocking the roadway and another had overturned in a ditch.

The occupants of the overturned vehicle were trapped inside.

CHP officers requested assistance from fire personnel and coroners and closed both directions of Twin Cities Road without an estimated time of opening.

CHP advised drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.