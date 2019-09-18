Gunmen facing life in prison after conviction in deadly 2016 Arden Way nightclub shooting

The men who gunned down a taco truck worker and wounded two revelers outside an Arden Way nightclub concert three years ago were convicted in Sacramento of murder and attempted murder in the shootings.

Julian Jonah Garcia, 30, and German Zamora-Canada, 24, face potential life sentences in the fatal shooting of Cesar Aleman-Luna and the wounding of two others outside La Nueva Tropicana nightclub Oct. 9, 2016, Sacramento County District Attorney’s officials said in a news release Wednesday announcing the verdicts.

Garcia faces up to 122 years to life in prison; Zamora-Canada could be sentenced to as many as 83 years to life. Sentencing before Sacramento Superior Court Judge Errnest Sawtelle is set for Oct. 11.

Garcia and Zamora-Canada fought with the two surviving victims outside the Arden Way nightclub before pulling out weapons and opening fire.

The two victims were seriously wounded but survived the shooting.

Aleman-Luna, who manned the food truck outside the venue, was caught in the barrage. Aleman-Luna was shot five times and died at the scene, DA’s officials said.