Rocklin police arrest 16-year-old who appeared in social media post with stolen gun

The Rocklin Police Department arrested a minor Tuesday after a social media post showed a 16-year-old brandishing a gun which turned out to be stolen.

In a news release, police said they got a call from a parent who heard their teenager saw a post on social media that contained a photo of a minor holding a gun.

The Rocklin Police Department’s youth services division conducted an investigation into the worried parent’s tip and, after identifying the 16-year-old in the photo, officers were sent out to the teen’s home around 1 p.m.

The gun, which was stolen, was recovered by police and the 16-year-old was arrested and booked into the Placer County Juvenile Hall.

Rocklin police encourage community members to contact them whenever a social media post is similarly concerning.

