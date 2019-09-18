Rocklin police arrest 16-year-old who appeared in social media post with stolen gun

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

The Rocklin Police Department arrested a minor Tuesday after a social media post showed a 16-year-old brandishing a gun which turned out to be stolen.

In a news release, police said they got a call from a parent who heard their teenager saw a post on social media that contained a photo of a minor holding a gun.

The Rocklin Police Department’s youth services division conducted an investigation into the worried parent’s tip and, after identifying the 16-year-old in the photo, officers were sent out to the teen’s home around 1 p.m.

The gun, which was stolen, was recovered by police and the 16-year-old was arrested and booked into the Placer County Juvenile Hall.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Rocklin police encourage community members to contact them whenever a social media post is similarly concerning.