Brief chase leads police from north Sacramento into Rio Linda to arrest two

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Two people were arrested Wednesday afternoon following a short police chase from north Sacramento to Rio Linda.

Sacramento Police Department spokesman Karl Chan said officers were patrolling near the northernmost city limits on Rio Linda Boulevard around 3:35 p.m. when they spotted a reckless driver.

The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it sped away and fled northbound, Chan said.

Shortly afterward, the car crashed near Rio Linda and Marysville Boulevard and its two occupants fled from the scene on foot, he said. Police apprehended the two suspects and arrested them.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Officers also found a gun and drugs, and the two were taken to the Sacramento County jail on suspicion of evasion, firearms and drugs offenses, Chan said. The suspects were not injured.