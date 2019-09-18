Crime - Sacto 911
Brief chase leads police from north Sacramento into Rio Linda to arrest two
Two people were arrested Wednesday afternoon following a short police chase from north Sacramento to Rio Linda.
Sacramento Police Department spokesman Karl Chan said officers were patrolling near the northernmost city limits on Rio Linda Boulevard around 3:35 p.m. when they spotted a reckless driver.
The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it sped away and fled northbound, Chan said.
Shortly afterward, the car crashed near Rio Linda and Marysville Boulevard and its two occupants fled from the scene on foot, he said. Police apprehended the two suspects and arrested them.
Officers also found a gun and drugs, and the two were taken to the Sacramento County jail on suspicion of evasion, firearms and drugs offenses, Chan said. The suspects were not injured.
