Sheriff’s detectives investigating after man dies of trauma on Rosemont sidewalk
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found with fatal injuries on a Rosemont sidewalk early Thursday morning.
Deputies and fire personnel responded to the area of Micron Avenue and Mayhew Road for reports of an unresponsive man on the sidewalk, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
First responders located a man in his 50s with “apparent trauma to the upper body” and attempted medical aid before pronouncing him dead at the scene, the news release said. The cause of the injury is unknown.
The identity of the victim will be released by the coroner’s office pending notification of family.
An investigation into the death remains active, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.
