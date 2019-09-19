Sheriff’s detectives investigating after man dies of trauma on Rosemont sidewalk

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found with fatal injuries on a Rosemont sidewalk early Thursday morning.

Deputies and fire personnel responded to the area of Micron Avenue and Mayhew Road for reports of an unresponsive man on the sidewalk, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

First responders located a man in his 50s with “apparent trauma to the upper body” and attempted medical aid before pronouncing him dead at the scene, the news release said. The cause of the injury is unknown.

The identity of the victim will be released by the coroner’s office pending notification of family.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

An investigation into the death remains active, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.