‘Please keep these items at home.’ Lodi student leaves pellet guns in truck at school, police say

Lodi police investigated in incident Thursday in which a student left two pellet guns in his truck at school, not knowing they are illegal on school campuses, police said

Lodi police said Thursday they investigated an incident at Tokay High School in which a student brought two pellet guns to school, not knowing they are illegal on school grounds, the department said on social media.

Students alerted the school resource officers that they’d seen a “possible firearm” on campus, police said.

Officers investigated and found the student had left two pellet guns in the cab of his truck that was parked in a school parking lot. The student was “extremely apologetic” and explained that the guns were something used frequently on his ranch, said Officer Hettie Spillman, spokeswoman for the Lodi Police Department.

The student wasn’t aware that the pellet guns were illegal to have on campus and was cooperative with the investigation, she said. There were no threats of violence, the police department said on Facebook.

“We wanted to put this out to our students because we do live in an agricultural community,” Spillman said.

“Please remind your students that some hunting and fishing equipment (knives, etc.) may constitute a weapon which are prohibited on school grounds,” the department said. “Please keep these items at home.”

“The (pellet guns) do look like a gun, and from the naked eye, you wouldn’t know,” Spillman added.

Unlike firearms, which use a primer and gun powder to fire a bullet, pellet guns use air to propel small, metallic pellets.

California law prohibits the possession of pellet and BB guns on school campuses. In 2016 another law went into affect making it illegal to sell “BB devices” to any person under 18. The law, SB 199, written by then-Sen. Kevin De Leon, also made BB devices subject to laws governing imitation firearms.

This incident comes one day after police arrested a student at another Lodi Unified School District campus, Bear Creek High School in Stockton, after he allegedly brought a loaded firearm to school.