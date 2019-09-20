Sacramento ‘bandit’ paroled after 2009 bank robberies arrested after 2 Bay Area heists

A suspect is seen on camera in a robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank in Mill Valley on Sept. 7, 2019.

The Skateboard Bandit is back, but it appears he has upgraded to a mountain bike.

A parolee who pleaded guilty earlier this decade to a 2009 series of bank robberies, including two Wells Fargo locations in Sacramento County, was detained in Sacramento and arrested Thursday in connection with two Bay Area bank robberies, according to local authorities.

Jared Sung Yoon Herdt, 38, of Sacramento was arrested and booked into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of robbery, burglary and probation violation after being connected to robberies Sept. 7 in Mill Valley and last Saturday in Novato, both at Wells Fargo Bank locations, according to a news release by the Novato Police Department.

Herdt was detained with assistance from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and arrested by Novato and Mill Valley detectives on Thursday afternoon, the news release said.

The two North Bay police departments were investigating two bank robberies that were similar in nature.

In the Sept. 7 Mill Valley robbery, surveillance photo shows the alleged robber wearing a San Francisco Giants ball cap, dark sunglasses and a black windbreaker, according to an earlier news release by the Mill Valley Police Department. Witnesses said he fled the scene on a red mountain bike.

In the Sept. 14 Novato robbery, the suspect asked to withdraw $14,000 from a bank account, then passed a note to the bank teller demanding that they empty the cash drawer. Photos show the same man seen in the earlier robbery, wearing sunglasses and a different hat.

No one was injured in either robbery, in which the suspect used a hand in his jacket pocket to suggest he was concealing a firearm, police said.

Herdt in 2012 pleaded guilty to five bank robberies across Northern California and Oregon, and admitted to a sixth as part of his plea. He was sentenced to eight years in prison. Herdt pleaded guilty to robbing a Wells Fargo location in Rancho Cordova, and for purposes of restitution admitted to robbing another Wells Fargo bank in Orangevale, according to a 2012 news release by the FBI.

Five of the six robberies to which Herdt confessed, occurring between January and April 2009, were at Wells Fargo banks.

Herdt had been referred to at the time as the “Skateboard Bandit,” according to the FBI news release, because bank tellers in some of the robberies reported that he fled the scene on a skateboard.

Herdt is out on parole for the 2012 sentence and is on separately probation in Marin County from an unrelated 2019 offense, according to the Novato Police Department news release.