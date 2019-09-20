Watch two thieves steal inflatable children’s water slide from Stockton entertainment venue

Video shows thieves stealing inflatable water slide from Stockton adventure park Two thieves were caught on camera stealing a children’s water slide from Indoor Adventures, a small recreation and party venue in Stockton, on September 17, 2019, the business said in a Facebook post. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two thieves were caught on camera stealing a children’s water slide from Indoor Adventures, a small recreation and party venue in Stockton, on September 17, 2019, the business said in a Facebook post.

The water slide is a baby blue and dark blue 16-foot slide. Indoor Adventures notified the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Indoor Adventures is managed by former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva, according to Fox40. The Sacramento television station reported that the the inflatable water slide cost $1,600.