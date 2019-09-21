Sacramento felon indicted for firearm possession, faces 10 years says U.S. Attorney’s Office

A Sacramento man was indicted Friday by a federal grand jury for being a felon in possession of a firearm and faces up to 10 years in prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.

Dave Perkins Jr., 58, was arrested and booked in July after being found with a semi-automatic pistol and a revolver. The case stems from an investigation by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as well as the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Perkins was charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a gun and a misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm near a highway or residence. The trial is set to start on Oct. 9.

