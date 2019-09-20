13-month-old boy killed by family dog in Granite Bay, Sheriff’s Office says

A 13-month-old boy was killed after being mauled by a family pit bull in Granite Bay on Friday, according to a release from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers received a call around 3 p.m. from a house where the boy had been attacked by the pit bull. The attack happened in the living room of the house and appears to be an unprovoked attack, according to the sheriff’s department.

He was taken to a Roseville hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according the release. The pit bull was taken away by Placer County Animal Control. It is unknown where in Granite Bay the incident occurred.

The incident is being investigated by detectives from the Crimes Against Persons unit.

