Arrest warrant issued for woman suspected of embezzling money from Camp Fire survivor

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Brenda Rose Asbury, 29, for elder abuse, embezzlement and grand theft relating to a $63,100 insurance settlement from the Camp Fire. Butte County Sheriff's Office

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a woman who is suspected of embezzling more than $60,000 from an elderly Camp Fire survivor, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

Brenda Rose Asbury is accused of embezzling a $63,100 insurance payment from a 75-year-old Camp Fire survivor who lost her home in the blaze. The warrant is the result of a 2 1/2-month-long investigation.

Asbury, 29, is wanted for elder abuse, embezzlement and grand theft. Anybody with information can contact Detective Will Brewton at 530-538-7671.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW