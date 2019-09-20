Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Arrest warrant issued for woman suspected of embezzling money from Camp Fire survivor

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Brenda Rose Asbury, 29, for elder abuse, embezzlement and grand theft relating to a $63,100 insurance settlement from the Camp Fire.
The Butte County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Brenda Rose Asbury, 29, for elder abuse, embezzlement and grand theft relating to a $63,100 insurance settlement from the Camp Fire. Butte County Sheriff's Office

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a woman who is suspected of embezzling more than $60,000 from an elderly Camp Fire survivor, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

Brenda Rose Asbury is accused of embezzling a $63,100 insurance payment from a 75-year-old Camp Fire survivor who lost her home in the blaze. The warrant is the result of a 2 1/2-month-long investigation.

Asbury, 29, is wanted for elder abuse, embezzlement and grand theft. Anybody with information can contact Detective Will Brewton at 530-538-7671.

Profile Image of Mack Ervin III
Mack Ervin III
Mack Ervin III is a breaking news reporting intern for The Bee. He studies journalism at Sacramento State, and he loves auto racing and most other sports, as well as video games.
  Comments  