Pedestrian killed after being struck by two cars in Hagginwood area of North Sacramento

Sacramento police say they are investigating a car accident Friday night in North Sacramento that left one man dead after being struck by two different vehicles near John Mackey Memorial Park.

The unidentified man was first hit by a pickup truck traveling west on Roseville Road near Connie Drive in Hagginwood shortly before 8 p.m., according to a news release by the Sacramento Police Department. The pedestrian in the roadway and the driver of the truck was not under the influence, police said.

After the first collision, the man landed in the eastbound lane of Roseville Road where he was struck again by another vehicle. The occupant of the second car drove away to the Marconi-Arcade light rail station and fled on foot, police said.

When police arrived, the man appeared to have “major injuries” and was pronounced dead by paramedics. The identity of the deceased man will be released by the Sacramento County coroner, officers said.

The department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this vehicle collision to call the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or leave an anonymous tip with Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357 or by text using the P3 Tips app.