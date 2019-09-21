Sac State police: Driver’s road rage leaves bicyclist injured on campus

Nicholas Soller, 42, of Sacramento was arrested Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon after his car collided with a bicyclist near the campus of California State University, Sacramento. Sacramento State Police

A scuffle between a driver and a bicyclist on the campus of Sacramento State landed one man in jail after he allegedly tried to hit a student with a car, according to campus police.

Nicholas Soller, 42, of Sacramento was arrested Friday on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon after his car collided with a bicyclist on College Town Drive, police said. The incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. and Soller subsequently got out of his car and punched the bicycle rider, police said.

The bicyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries and Soller was booked and released from Sacramento County Main Jail late Friday.