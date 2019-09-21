One killed in Saturday afternoon shooting in Del Paso Heights

Police are on scene of a shooting in the 900 block of North Avenue in the Del Paso Heights section of Sacramento, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. At least one person was killed, police said. Public Safety News

This is a developing story. Stay with sacbee.com for more updates.

One person is dead after a shooting in Del Paso Heights on Saturday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation that occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the 900 block of North Avenue near Rio Linda Boulevard. Detectives found one person with multiple gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

North Avenue is currently closed from Cypress Street to Rio Linda Boulevard and will remain closed as detectives and CSI process the scene, according to the police department.

No other information was immediately available.