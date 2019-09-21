CHP and Antioch Police ask for help to locate missing elderly man

The CHP AND Antioch Police Department are looking for 91-year-old George Pack, who was last seen in Antioch on Sept. 20. He was driving a red 1994 Nissan Pathfinder. California Highway Patrol

The California Highway Patrol and the Antioch Police Department have issued a silver alert and have asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing elderly man.

George Pack, 91, was last seen in Antioch in Contra Costa County on Thursday driving a red 1994 Nissan Pathfinder with the California license plate 3HLV677, according to the news release. Pack is 5-foot-10, weighs 190 pounds and is believed to be wearing a green polo, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. He has a medical condition that may cause him to be disoriented.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW