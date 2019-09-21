Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

CHP and Antioch Police ask for help to locate missing elderly man

The CHP AND Antioch Police Department are looking for 91-year-old George Pack, who was last seen in Antioch on Sept. 20. He was driving a red 1994 Nissan Pathfinder.
The CHP AND Antioch Police Department are looking for 91-year-old George Pack, who was last seen in Antioch on Sept. 20. He was driving a red 1994 Nissan Pathfinder. California Highway Patrol

The California Highway Patrol and the Antioch Police Department have issued a silver alert and have asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing elderly man.

George Pack, 91, was last seen in Antioch in Contra Costa County on Thursday driving a red 1994 Nissan Pathfinder with the California license plate 3HLV677, according to the news release. Pack is 5-foot-10, weighs 190 pounds and is believed to be wearing a green polo, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. He has a medical condition that may cause him to be disoriented.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Profile Image of Mack Ervin III
Mack Ervin III
Mack Ervin III is a breaking news reporting intern for The Bee. He studies journalism at Sacramento State, and he loves auto racing and most other sports, as well as video games.
  Comments  