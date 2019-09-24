Crime - Sacto 911

At least one person suffers major injuries after light rail hits pickup truck in Rancho Cordova

At least one person has suffered major injuries after a light rail collided with a pickup truck in Rancho Cordova Monday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol logs.

The accident first appeared on the logs around 6:26 p.m. at the intersection of Bradshaw and Folsom Roads. A gray pickup truck drove around the the train crossing arms and was struck by the train, according to the CHP logs.

Sacramento Regional Transit sent out a tweet saying that Gold Line riders could expect delays as the scene was being cleared and service was being resumed. Service resumed, RT said, just after 7 p.m.

