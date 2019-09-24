Standoff in south Sacramento ends as man is arrested without incident

Sacramento police, SWAT team and negotiators leave the 7000 block of 17th Avenue after a standoff ended with a man’s arrest.

An search Tuesday for a suspect in a sexual assault ended several hours later with an arrest after a man barricaded himself in a south Sacramento home where police closed in.

The standoff ended about two hours later without incident with the suspect’s arrest in the 7000 block of 17th Avenue near 73rd Street in the Colonial Manor section of the city, said Officer Karl Chan, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department.

The incident began around 11 a.m. when officers responded to a call reporting an assault on the nearby 5000 block of 76th Street in Colonial Village, police said. Inside a residence, police found a woman who had been assaulted. She was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The officers’ investigation led them to 17th Avenue around 1 p.m., Chan said, where the male suspect was thought to be inside a residence. Police said he was believed to be an armed parolee at large with a felony warrant.

SWAT and negotiation teams were called at 3:30 p.m. to bring an end the standoff. The man peacefully surrender about 5:40 p.m. within the perimeter, Chan said.

Police said the suspect, who was not immediately identified, is being held on several charges, including battery.