Sacramento police search for missing 11-year-old boy last seen leaving school

The Sacramento Police Department is looking for a boy who went missing Wednesday after he left his school.

Nehemiah, an 11-year-old boy, was last seen in the area around the intersection of 21st Avenue and Franklin Boulevard in North City Farms.

He was last seen walking away from the school around noon and was wearing a gray tank top with a “Phineas and Ferb” design, black jeans and a black shoulder bag. He wears his black hair in a short ponytail.

Police are asking anyone who sees Nehemiah to call 911 immediately.