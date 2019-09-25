Crime - Sacto 911

One man injured after shooting in south Sacramento neighborhood, police say

One man suffered “major injuries” after a shooting in south Sacramento Wednesday afternoon, police said.

.After receiving reports of a shooting at at 1:50 p.m, officers responded to the 1400 block of 68th Avenue, said Officer Karl Chan, spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department. The area is a residential neighborhood off Freeport Boulevard, south of Florin Road.

At the scene they found a man with “major injuries,” Chan said.

Officers were still investigating the incident as of 3:20 p.m. and had no further updates.

