Two arrested after stolen Magic: The Gathering cards appear at Roseville comic store

A full foil sheet of Magic: The Gathering cards signed by designer Mark Rosewater are seen at Comic-Con International in San Diego. Two people were arrested in Roseville on Saturday in connection to stolen cards. Invision/AP

Two people were arrested Saturday after a Roseville comic book store employee noticed some rare and expensive Magic: The Gathering cards that turned out to be stolen were offered for sale with no sense of their value.

The Roseville Police Department said in a news release that Jesse Lee Casey, 41, and Sarah Marie Huber, 35, were arrested after taking a large collection of the cards to a store in the 800 block of Sunrise Avenue earlier in the week.

After they left the cards at the store for appraisal, an employee noticed several high-value cards, but noticed the sellers seemed ignorant of their price.

The employee called the store’s Folsom branch to ask if anyone had reported a theft of Magic: The Gathering cards, and was told that a customer recently had cards stolen during a car break-in.

The employee then called the theft victim and got descriptions of the stolen cards, which matched the set brought in for sale.

The comic book store arranged a time to ostensibly pay the sellers for the cards, with Roseville police officers were staked out in the back room.

When Casey and Huber arrived at the store to collect the money, officers arrested them on suspicion of possessing stolen property, attempting to sell stolen property and drug offenses.

Some of the rarest Magic: The Gathering cards can sell for hundreds of dollars, and the most expensive could be valued at more than $1,000. The fantasy playing card game was introduced in 1993.