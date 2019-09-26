Sacramento County man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 4 girls, DA says

Here are Sacramento’s most-wanted fugitives for week of Sept. 23, 2019 Sacramento's Most Wanted: If you have information about any of these wanted people, please call 800-222-7463. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento's Most Wanted: If you have information about any of these wanted people, please call 800-222-7463.

A Sacramento County man pleaded guilty to committing sexual acts on multiple child victims in court last week, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Thursday.

David Nolan, 42, was charged with sexually assaulting four girls over a period of years, sometimes using force, violence, or duress in the acts, according to court records and the District Attorney’s Office. In 2010, Nolan sexually assaulted an 8-year-old family member and the abuse continued until she was 13.

Over the next several years, Nolan assaulted three more girls who were family members of a friend. The victims were assaulted from 8 to 16 years old, 7 to 9 years old, and 13 years old, the district attorney said. The 13-year-old girl reported the abuse.

Nolan pleaded guilty to five counts of committing lewd acts upon a child and “admitted to multiple victim enhancement,” according to the release.

Nolan is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 1. He is being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail and is ineligible for bail.