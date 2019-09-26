Two killed in head-on collision on Jackson Highway near Sloughhouse, CHP says

Two people were killed Thursday morning after their vehicle collided with a flatbed truck on Jackson Highway in southeast Sacramento County, the California Highway Patrol said.

A man and woman in a blue Honda CRV were traveling westbound on Jackson Highway between Sloughhouse and Dillard Road when they crossed over the dividing line into traffic moving eastbound, said Officer Clyde Holland, spokesman for CHP’s East Sacramento office.

The CRV collided head-on with a flatbed truck carrying roofing supplies, Holland said.

Officers got the call at 11:01 a.m., Holland said, and Metro Fire personnel also responded.

The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene. The two men in the truck were uninjured, he said.