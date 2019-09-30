Yolo County says deputies acted ‘in good faith’ when they dumped homeless man in Sacramento

Video appears to show Yolo deputies dumping transient in Sacramento A pair of Yolo County Sheriff's deputies appear to drop a homeless man off at a McDonald's restaurant on Richards Boulevard with all of his belongings in the parking lot on September 25, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A pair of Yolo County Sheriff's deputies appear to drop a homeless man off at a McDonald's restaurant on Richards Boulevard with all of his belongings in the parking lot on September 25, 2019.

After a video surfaced last week of two Yolo County deputies appearing to drop off a homeless man north of downtown Sacramento, the county Monday said the Yolo Sheriff’s Office is “reviewing the incident.”

“At this point, it appears the deputies were acting in good faith to assist the individual by providing transportation late at night consistent with the individual’s desires,” said Jenny Tan, spokeswoman for Yolo County, in a prepared statement.

A video published by Public Safety News shows the deputies dropping the man off Sept. 25 next to the McDonald’s on Richards Boulevard in Sacramento’s River District, an industrial neighborhood along Interstate 5 north of the downtown railyard.

Public Safety News wrote on its website that an employee “observed two Yolo County Sheriff’s units roll quickly into the south end of the parking lot and stop crosswise across the parking spaces against the building.” The video shows the two deputies watch as the man unloads his cart and plastic shopping bags from their patrol vehicle. The deputies left after the man unloaded his belongings, according to Public Safety News.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg sent a letter Friday seeking answers for the deputies’ actions.

“My colleagues and I are very unhappy about the implications of your office’s action in this case,” Steinberg said in a letter to Yolo County Sheriff Tom Lopez, the Yolo County Board of Supervisors and the Sacramento City Council.

In their news release Monday, Yolo officials said, “Any incident like this is an opportunity to step back, evaluate and make improvements for the future. This incident highlights the fact that the challenges facing the homeless population are not confined to a single jurisdiction and require regional thinking and action.”

Yolo officials added: “The Yolo County Board of Supervisors and administrators will be working in the near future with counterparts in the City and County of Sacramento to strengthen regional partnerships in this area of shared concern.”

In a statement issued to Public Safety News, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said the deputies had been dispatched to South River Road for a call of a suspicious person. They found the homeless man about an hour later and he told deputies he was from the Midwest and was unfamiliar with the area.

“The area where the man was contacted is rural and void of any type of services,” Lt. Matt Davis of the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement included in Steinberg’s letter. “The subject requested a ride back to Sacramento and asked to be dropped off where he could find some food (he was offered money from the deputies but declined as he had his own).“

“The Sheriff’s Office and the Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency are reviewing the incident and have already begun work to improve service provision and strengthen transfer options while continuing to serve all of Yolo County’s communities,” Tan said in the statement Monday.