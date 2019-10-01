Man injured in North Highlands shooting early Tuesday morning, authorities say

SHARE COPY LINK

A man was hospitalized but is expected to survive after being found with a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning in North Highlands, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies responded at about 5 a.m. to reports that a person had been shot on Springhaven Circle, just off of Walerga Road, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding said.

Arriving officers located a man in his 30s who had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Deterding said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. No arrests have been made, as sheriff’s officials continue to investigate the incident.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“There’s very limited information on any suspects or even the exact location the shooting took place,” Deterding said.