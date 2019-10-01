Man suspected of filling bags and emptying bladder inside Roseville store, police say

Roseville Police Department

The Roseville Police Department is seeking help in identifying a man suspected of stealing $2,000 in merchandise from a store and urinating inside before fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred in a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in the 6700 block of Stanford Ranch Road.

Police ask that tips be relayed to the Roseville Police Investigations Unit at 916-746-1059. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Roseville Crime Stoppers at 916-783-STOP.