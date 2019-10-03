CHP posts photo of truck sought in fatal McClellan Park hit-and-run; victim identified

The California Highway Patrol is looking for a silver Toyota Tacoma, model year 2006 to 2011, believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in McClellan Park.

The California Highway Patrol has released a photo of the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run collision Tuesday morning that killed a 73-year-old man in McClellan Park.

Officers are asking for assistance locating a silver Toyota Tacoma, model year 2006 to 2011. The truck has visible damage to its right front corner, including a broken mirror on the passenger side, according to a news release by the CHP North Sacramento office.

CHP, in another news release earlier Wednesday, said the incident happened about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, when an elderly married couple was walking across Palm Street near Arnold Avenue when the silver pickup truck struck the man.

Witnesses told officers that the truck appeared to show no signs of slowing down or attempting to avoid the couple, and that the man pushed his wife out of harm’s way and was hit by the truck in the process, officers said. The vehicle then immediately fled the scene, and was last seen turning onto southbound Watt Avenue.

“The man who was run over was pronounced deceased at the scene and his wife was left devastated at the scene,” CHP North Sacramento said Wednesday.

The victim has now been identified by the coroner’s office as William Hester of Sacramento.

Hester and his wife were crossing the street to go to a dental appointment, according to the CHP. Hester’s wife was not injured.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the incident is asked to contact 916-348-2300 or 916-798-0975, or to email Officer Amy Walker at amwalker@chp.ca.gov.

