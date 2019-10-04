Man sentenced to eight years for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl

A man was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison for sexually assaulting a 10-year old family member, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

David Snyder, 39, was arrested in August 2018 and charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14. The girl was 10 years old at the time of the crime.

The release stated that Snyder sexually assaulted the girl on multiple occasions and tried to take photos of her as she exited the shower. A child pornography charge did not make it to trial.

