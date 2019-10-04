Husband sentenced to 26 years to life for killing wife in South Land Park home

SHARE COPY LINK

Mark Herbert Long was sentenced to 26 years to life in prison on Friday for the January 2018 killing of his wife, Sacramento attorney Susan Roberts, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Long, 60, was convicted of first degree murder on Aug. 28 after prosecutors said he killed Roberts by striking her with a hammer 11 times. After killing her, Long sequestered himself in the bedroom for two days and dismembered her body.

After several days of not hearing from the couple, friends drove to the home and were unable to get a response. Sacramento police and SWAT then were called and a standoff lasted for hours before officers entered the house, discovered Roberts’ body and arrested Long.

Long testified that the killing was in self-defense after Roberts threatened him with a knife, but prosecutors discredited his account by presenting pictures of the grisly scene showing all of Roberts wounds were on the back of her head and hands. Long had no visible injuries on him.

Long was charged with one count of first degree murder and was found to have used a deadly weapon in the act of murder. The trial lasted seven days before the jury rendered a guilty verdict.