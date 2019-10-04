Crime - Sacto 911
Woman killed in hit-and-run collision while walking dog in North Highlands
A woman was killed after being struck by a car while walking her dog in North Highlands on Thursday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The hit-and-run collision happened around 8:02 p.m. at the intersection of A Street and South Haven Drive, just southeast of McClellan Park, according to a release from the CHP. The woman was hit by a dark colored 1993-95 Honda Civic.
The woman was pronounced dead while the dog was injured and transported to the Sacramento County animal shelter.
The Civic was last seen going south on A Street and the CHP is asking for the public’s help to locate the driver of the vehicle. The car is suspected of having moderate-to-major front end damage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CHP officers Walker or Zerfas at 916-348-2300, 916-798-0975 or send an email to amwalker@chp.ca.gov or mzerfas@chp.ca.gov.
