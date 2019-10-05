Uber driver in coma after attack by knife-wielding passenger on Stockton Boulevard

SHARE COPY LINK

A Sacramento Uber driver remains in a medically induced coma after being attacked by a knife-wielding passenger earlier this week.

Joseph McVey suffered a heart attack after being attacked by a rider, his wife Hollie McVey told CBS13.

McVey picked up 43-year-old passenger Cedric Jeter on the 6000 block of Stockton Boulevard on Sunday night, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Karl Chan said. The two began arguing after reaching Jeter’s destination, at which point McVey drove back to the pickup point, where he had previously seen a police officer and a security guard.

Jeter was swinging a knife at McVey when the police officer arrived on the scene shortly before 10 p.m., Chan said, and was arrested. McVey had no injuries when he gave his victim statement, Chan said.

“From our standpoint, it was a pretty cut-and-dry call,” Chan said.

Jeter remains in Sacramento County Jail custody on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats and resisting arrest in lieu of $250,000 bond. His next settlement conference and bail hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning, according to Sacramento County Superior Court records.