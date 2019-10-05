One dead after fatal hit-and-run in downtown Sacramento

One person is dead after a fatal hit-and-run accident Saturday morning in downtown Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The collision happened at the intersection of 23rd and X streets around 3:55 a.m. and left a man severely injured, according to the release. He was transported to a hospital where he later died of his injuries. The car involved fled the scene.

Detectives believe that the man was crossing X Street when he was struck by the vehicle, which was going eastbound on X Street. No other details on the suspect, the vehicle or the victim have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department via the Hit-and-Run Tip line at (916) 808-6030, dispatch center at (916) 264-5471, or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

