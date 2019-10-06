CHP officers make arrest in North Highlands hit-and-run that killed an elderly man

SHARE COPY LINK

A man was arrested Saturday morning in connection with the fatal hit-and-run in North Highlands that left a man dead after he pushed his wife out of the way of a moving truck.

William Nathaniel Beasley, 70, of Antelope was arrested on suspicion of felony manslaughter after California Highway Patrol officers tracked a license plate number to his home.

In a news release, North Sacramento CHP said Beasley is accused of driving the silver 2006 Toyota Tacoma that fatally struck a 73-year-old man near the corner of Palm Street and Arnold Avenue on Tuesday and fleeing onto Watt Avenue afterward.

The elderly couple from Citrus Heights were crossing the street in McClellan Business Park on the way to a dental appointment, and when the truck came hurtling toward them, the man pushed his wife out of harm’s way, saving her life but incurring deadly injuries in the process.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The man was pronounced dead on the scene and his wife was uninjured. CHP said Beasley did not slow or attempt to avoid the couple.

CHP spokeswoman Amy Walker said after receiving overwhelming information through social media regarding the fatal hit-and-run, investigators acquired the license plate number of the suspect vehicle, which led to Beasley’s home.

Beasley was cooperative and was taken into custody. Officers also seized the Tacoma, which was damaged on the front and right side, from a lot in Rio Linda and are still investigating the circumstances of the hit-and-run, Walker said.

Beasley is currently in custody at the Sacramento County jail. His bail is set at $75,000.