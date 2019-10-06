Traffic accident involving RV trailer blocks traffic on southbound I-5 near Sutterville

SHARE COPY LINK

A traffic accident on southbound Interstate 5 near Sutterville Road on Sunday caused injuries and fouled traffic in the area.

Around 1:30 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported an accident on the highway and later requested an ambulance and a tow truck.

A Sacramento Bee reporter saw a truck with an RV overturned on its side just north of the Sutterville exit.

CHP incident logs said a Ford pickup with a trailer was on the right-hand shoulder of the highway and was blocking multiple lanes. Logs also said that people were trying to help the driver and passengers out of the vehicle.