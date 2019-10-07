FBI: Sacramento man extradited from Denmark to face 1995 child sex charges

A Sacramento man was returned to the city Friday to stand trial for child sex crimes from 1995 following his extradition from Denmark, according to the FBI.

Mark Anthony Smith was charged with two felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14 and one count of attempted kidnapping to commit a lewd and lascivious act on a child under the age of 14 in May 1995, but fled the country in 1996 before he could face trial, according to an FBI news release.

Smith, 55, remained hidden for 23 years before being located and detained in July by Danish officials in Copenhagen, Denmark. He was extradited to the U.S. and arrested by Sacramento State police officers at the FBI Sacramento field office Friday.

He is being held at the Sacramento County Jail and is due in court Tuesday.

