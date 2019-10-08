Boy, 13, killed in Yuba City hit-and-run. Suspect arrested for DUI, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

A 37-year-old woman was arrested Monday in connection with a Yuba City hit-and-run collision that seriously injured a 13-year-old boy, who later died of his injuries, authorities said.

Yuba City police arrested Constance Nicole Addison of Yuba City after she allegedly struck a pedestrian on Franklin and Lyndsey roads, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Addison is in custody at the Sutter County jail, facing charges of driving under the influence, gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run resulting in death or serious injury and willful child endangerment, according to the sheriff’s office. The Yuba City Police Department could not immediately be reached for comment.

Police told the local newspaper, the Appeal-Democrat, on Monday that the victim was a 13-year-old boy, who was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Police arrested Addison at her home, the Appeal-Democrat reported.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the victim as Alec Flores, 13, of Yuba City.

Addison’s charges listed on the Sutter County inmate webpage were updated Tuesday morning to include manslaughter, indicating that the victim had died.

A letter sent by Franklin Elementary School Principal Lisa Shelton to parents on Monday said an 8th-grade student was hit by a car at about 8 a.m. while walking to the school and was transported to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento for treatment. Shelton said counseling support would be provided to students in need.

Addison is being held with bail set at $100,000.