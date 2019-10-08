No one saw it coming? Authorities say ‘psychic’ scammer makes off with $100K

On Sept. 22, 2019, Sacramento police responded to a South Natomas call where several people claimed to be victims of fraud by a psychic calling herself âEva Maria,â who promised to âblessâ any amount of money she received by doubling it, according to a news release. Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers

Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in identifying a so-called psychic who made off with $100,000 from several victims who believed she would bless their money.

On Sept. 22, Sacramento Police officers responded to a gathering of people outside the 1400 block of Helmsman Way in South Natomas. The individuals had all been the victims of fraud by a psychic calling herself “Eva Maria,” who promised to “bless” any amount of money she received by doubling it, according to a news release by Crime Stoppers.

The victims were told to leave their money with her and return several days later. They returned to find that the medium had skipped town with their money, Crime Stoppers said.

According to officers, she is described as being 25 to 35 years old, 5-foot-2 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and dark eyes.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 800-222-7463 or 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.