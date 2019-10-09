Folsom police lieutenant arrested on suspicion of stalking and illegal eavesdropping

SHARE COPY LINK

The Roseville Police Department arrested an officer of Folsom’s police force Wednesday on suspicion of stalking, electronic eavesdropping and illegally using monitoring equipment.

John Lewis, a Folsom Police Department lieutenant, is accused of stalking an adult who he knew personally, according to Roseville police.

“The Roseville Police Department and Folsom Police Department hold the public trust and confidence in police officers in the highest regard,” Roseville police said in a news release. “Criminal conduct allegations involving law enforcement officers are thoroughly investigated.”

Lewis, 45, was booked into Placer County Jail on $150,000 bail. He was working in Folsom’s Neighborhood Services Division and has been with the department for more than 13 years, according to his LinkedIn account. The account also says that Lewis was named Folsom’s officer of the year in 2008.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Roseville Police Department said it would not be releasing any further information regarding the investigation.