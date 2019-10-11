Pollock Pines man found dead 12 minutes after PG&E power shutoff, fire district says

SHARE COPY LINK

A Northern California man died Wednesday approximately 12 minutes after power was cut to his home and the surrounding area, fire officials in the El Dorado County town of Pollock Pines said Friday.

The man was found unresponsive in his home wearing his own oxygen supply equipment, the El Dorado County Fire Protection District said. The district provides fire protection to most county, which is directly east of Sacramento County.

The majority of the county’s populated west end was plunged into darkness when PG&E instituted its deliberative outage for high fire danger just after midnight Wednesday. Pollack Pines, east of Placerville, was one of the many communities dotting Highway 50 without power for more than two days.

PG&E spokeswoman Brandi Merlo said Friday afternoon that the utility did not have any details about the reported death and had not substantiated it. Calls to the coroner detail of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office were not returned, and a preliminary cause of death would likely take several days or longer.

Nonetheless, Gov. Gavin Newsom, who’s been highly critical of the embattled service provider’s latest actions, weighed in Friday morning on the reported death.

“It’s devastating beyond words,” Newsom said. “Losing a family member is horrific and to the extent this was the reason why I hope that is investigated and I hope those responsible are held to account.”

PG&E says 51,272 customers were affected and that by noon Friday, 49 percent of those affected had their electricity restored. Of those, 2,476 customers had signed up as “medical baseline” customers, allowing them certain discounted rates as well as advanced notice of a so-called public safety power shutoff, according to PG&E’s literature. It’s not known whether the man who died was such a customer.

Other areas of the county without power included El Dorado Hills, Cameron Park, Camino and Rescue – the Lake Tahoe region, which is not serviced by PG&E, was unaffected by the mass cutoff.

Fire personnel responded to the call between 3:40 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on Buckhorn Road, said Fire Chief Lloyd Ogan. Firefighters found the man, who was in his 60s, unresponsive on the floor of his home.

They performed CPR advanced life support measures such as a defibrillator but the man did not revive, Ogan said. Firefighters worked by flashlight because of the power cut.

The man was wearing a nasal cannula, used to deliver oxygen to the nose, and was hooked up to a PPAP machine, he said. The device optimizes positive airway pressure to treat sleep apnea and other breathing disorders. Also unknown was whether the man’s medical device had battery backup functionality.

The man has not yet been identified, according to the Placerville Mountain Democrat, which first reported the story Friday morning. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office could not immediately reached for comment.