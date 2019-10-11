One dead after multiple crashes on Highway 20 in Yuba City

One person is dead after two car crashes on Highway 20 in Yuba City in Sutter County on Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 2:22 p.m., a flatbed trailer carrying a bulldozer eastbound on Highway 20 near Frontage Road was hit by a car who didn’t see the trailer. The car spun into a ditch while the trailer crossed the highway and hit a Dodge that was traveling westbound. The bulldozer separated from the trailer and hit the driver’s side door of the Dodge.

The Dodge driver suffered major injuries while the other two had minor injuries. All three were transported to Rideout Memorial Hospital in Marysville.

The accident left the road blocked and slowed traffic to a crawl on eastbound Highway 20. At 3:10 p.m. near Lyte Road, a 56-year-old man in a Ford did not see the slow traffic and rear-ended a 54-year-old man in a 2008 Nissan. The 54-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity was not released pending notification of next of kin.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to have contributed to the accident, CHP said. The Ford driver declined medical treatment at the scene and was not arrested.