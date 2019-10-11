Firefighters battling 2-acre fire in River Bend Park in Rancho Cordova

Firefighters are battling a 2-acre vegetation fire at River Bend Park in Rancho Cordova on Friday afternoon, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

The fire is behind the 2300 block of La Loma Drive in Rancho Cordova and has the potential to grow to 5 acres, according to Metro Fire. No structures are threatened and no injuries have been reported.

No other information was immediately available.

