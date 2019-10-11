Police ask for public’s help to locate runaway 13-year-old boy

The Sacramento Police Department is asking for help locating Jackson, a 13-year-old boy who was last seen in Natomas Friday afternoon. Sacramento Police Department

The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 13-year-old boy.

Jackson is 4-feet 6-inches tall, weighing 85 pounds with medium-length brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in the Natomas area around 2:30 p.m. Friday wearing a blue shirt, red Nike shoes and an orange and gray camouflage backpack.

He was riding a yellow four-wheel push scooter, police said.

The Police Department said that he could be in the downtown area. Anybody with information is asked to call 911.

