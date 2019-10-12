One dead after motorcycle, vehicles collide on Highway 160 on Saturday afternoon

A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with two vehicles on Highway 160 at the Highway 220 junction in the Sacramento River Delta on Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle collided with a Ford pickup truck and at least one unknown vehicle around 2:15 p.m., leaving the motorcyclist down and blocking the lane, according to the CHP traffic logs. The coroner was called to the scene, the incident log said.

Highway 160 is closed at the Highway 220 junction and does not have an estimated time of reopening, despite a previous alert of all clear at 4:30 p.m. No detour has been provided.

