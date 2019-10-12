Man killed after being launched from motorcycle into field near Antelope

A 32-year-old man was killed after being ejected from his motorcycle into an open field near Antelope on Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man crashed on Walerga Road south of Springhill Road between Antelope and the western neighborhoods of Roseville after approaching a curve in the roadway and “failing to negotiate the curve” because of his speed, according to the release.

Officers say he went off the road and was ejected from the motorcycle, suffering fatal injuries. He was wearing a helmet. CHP said in the release that the crash happened at an unknown time Friday night and the man, who was not identified pending notification of family, was discovered by officers on Saturday morning.

