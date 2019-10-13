El Dorado Hills man dies after crashing into oak tree on Highway 49 near Placerville

A 63-year-old El Dorado Hills man died after driving off an embankment and colliding with an tree early Sunday, while a 19-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, the California Highway Patrol said.

The two El Dorado Hills men were traveling in a 2009 Ford Ranger on Highway 49 near Lauren Lane when the vehicle crossed lanes and drove off of an embankment at approximately 45-50 mph. The driver had to be extracted from the vehicle and was airlifted to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, according to a news release.

The 19-year-old passenger was taken to Marshall Hospital in Placerville with moderate injuries. The collision is still under investigation, but drugs and alcohol are not believed to have played a part, according to the CHP.