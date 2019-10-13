Davis police looking for suspect in armed robbery

Davis police are seeking assistance in locating Eric Paul Rodriguez in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Oct. 5. Davis Police Department

Davis police are seeking assistance in finding a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery on Oct. 5, officials said.

The victim was robbed at gunpoint while walking on Sycamore Lane near Villanova Drive.

The robber left in a car with another person inside, but when police saw the car, he fled before he could be apprehended. Officers found the car and the gun used in the crime just a few blocks away, police said.

A felony arrest warrant has been issued for Eric Paul Rodriguez, 35, on robbery and weapons charges. According to police, Rodriguez has ties to West Sacramento and Woodland.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Davis police at 530-747-5400.